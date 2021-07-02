Man arrested in two deadly shootings has violent past, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man suspected in a string of violence that included two deadly shootings on Thursday was taken into custody shortly after the second homicide.

John Anthony Carrillo, 29, is accused of killing two men in separate shootings in Las Vegas and Henderson. He is facing charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

The first shooting occurred Thursday at 9:48 a.m. in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. According to Metro police, Carrillo went to the home to conduct a narcotics transaction, shot the victim inside the home, and then stole a white Nissan Altima and fled.

Later Thursday at 11:40 p.m., Henderson police responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway. A man reportedly had been shot in the face by a person inside a white Nissan Altima.

The 32-year-old man died in the parking lot. Shortly after that shooting, Metro police arrested Carrillo a few miles away from that crime scene.

Metro police said they have learned that Carrillo is the suspect in a June 30 shooting at a convenience store where a customer was shot. Police said he has also been involved in several other criminal incidents since June 26 including domestic battery, grand larceny auto and robbery.

The identifications of both men killed on Thursday will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Carrillo is due to appear in court on Saturday at 9 a.m.