Man arrested in Texas in Las Vegas deadly stabbing case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Kileen, Texas in connection with a murder in the Las Vegas valley last week.

Nile Herrington was taken into custody Monday and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, Herrington allegedly stabbed Anthony Lee King, 34, on Oct. 27 at an apartment complex near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road.

Herrington is facing charges of murder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of motor vehicle, residential burglary and felony theft.