LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested in a series of burglaries at several apartment complexes.

Alexander Ursell faces nine felony burglary charges, including one count of burglary of a vehicle, in connection with burglaries that started in October in the northwest valley and continued near Tropicana Avenue and the 215 Beltway in November, late January and early February.

Ursell was arrested March 10, and is also under investigation for crimes that occurred in Henderson, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The burglaries in Metro’s jurisdiction targeted detached garages at Radiance Rock Springs, Aspire Tropicana and Radiance Grand Canyon. In each set of burglaries, surveillance video captured images of Ursell at the site, according to the arrest report.

When a property manager confronted a man believed to be Ursell at Aspire Tropicana, he left in a black Dodge Ram pickup that was seen in other surveillance video in the investigatio.

One victim told Metro police he found his belongings for sale on Facebook Market.

When police went to Ursell’s address in the 7200 block of Procyon Street, near Valley View Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, they found a pair of shoes that matched descriptions from surveillance, a small black crowbar and a large flat-blade knife, according to the arrest report.

“Ursell stated he uses drugs often and doesn’t remember a lot of details,” according to the arrest report. He told police he broke in using knives to pry open doors. “Ursell stated he would take the stolen items and sell them on his girlfriend’s social media account, or on other internet sites.” Although his age is not disclosed in arrest documents, Ursell is 31 or 32 years old.

He was turned over to Henderson police following his arrest last week. Current jail records for Henderson and Clark County do not show him in custody.