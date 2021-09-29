Man arrested in Sept. 3 shooting that left man dead outside Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old man is facing a murder charge in a Sept. 3 shooting near Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

Christopher Cotton was arrested more than three weeks after the shooting, which left Tovoris Jackson dead outside an apartment in the 900 block of E. Twain Avenue.

He faces an open charge of murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Cotton is currently in the Clark County Detention Center, scheduled to appear in court today.

Officers made the arrest on Sept. 28 after Cotton was spotted on surveillance near the McDonald’s near Paradise Road and Twain.

A redacted arrest report reveals few details for the reason Jackson was shot. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest about a half hour after the shooting.

The arrest report indicates four shots were fired from a 9mm handgun.

During the investigation, homicide detectives were told that the alleged gunman threatened several people in the days after the shooting, even firing shots at people who were believed to be witnesses to the shooting. Those threats led to a warrant to search an apartment where a gun was found. The gun matched descriptions given by witnesses as the murder weapon — a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Witnesses identified Cotton as the shooter from photo lineups.

Police also recovered a 9mm handgun with “an obliterated serial number” in Cotton’s vest pocket during the arrest