LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred on the 3800 block of Gilcrease Avenue on Thursday evening.

Mathew Stafford, 28, was arrested after police say he was handling a firearm at an apartment complex and shot and killed another man.

Stafford was arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center for one count of involuntary manslaughter.

At a news conference on Thursday night, police said four people were inside an apartment when one of the men picked up a handgun and started “playing with the weapon.” The gun reportedly ended up going off, firing one shot at another man inside the apartment.

Police have only identified the victim as a white male in his 20s. No other information on the victim’s identity has been released at this time.