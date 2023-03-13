LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man for a northeast valley shooting that left one man in critical condition, records showed.

Gonzalo Martinez, 43, is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/ possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, records showed.

According to police, on Saturday night officers responded to a shooting on Cobb Lane near Eastern Avenue and Owens Avenue.

Police said that the shooting stemmed from an argument in which the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in the right arm. The victim was in critical condition.

Martinez left the scene before the officers arrived however he was arrested on Sunday.

Martinez was booked into CCDC and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.