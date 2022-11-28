LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –A man was arrested in connection with a murder in the north Las Vegas valley.

Jason Spellman, 38, was arrested on a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Jason Spellman (Credit: LVMPD)

On Nov. 27 just before 2:30 p.m., LVMPD received multiple reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue near MLK Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found an adult male, identified as Clarence Harvey III, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Harvey was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by LVMPD indicated that Harvey and Spellman were at a nearby gathering moments before the shooting, according to police.

Police said that Harvey left the gathering and was walking in the area when Spellman drove up and fired multiple gunshots at him. Spellman fled the area prior to the officer’s arrival.

Spellman was located later that night in the 3300 block of North Decatur Boulevard and was taken into custody. He was booked into the CCDC for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Spellman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.