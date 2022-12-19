LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in North Las Vegas after going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone Monday evening, according to police.

Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz, 28, is facing the following charges:

Six counts of reckless driving

Driving without a driver’s license

Suspended license

No proof of insurance

Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz, 28 (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Mendoza-Ambriz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z98 Stingray. According to police, he was arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road after driving 106 mph in a 45 mph zone.

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z98 Stingray (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department warned the public about the dangers of speeding in a tweet on Monday that said, “This driver was lucky… he could have ended someone’s life, ended his life, or caused a serious crash. #SLOWDOWN!”

Mendoza-Ambriz was booked into the NLV CCC.