LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces several charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, after he allegedly shot a man after a January argument over $40 of counterfeit money, according to an arrest report.

Antonio Maestas was arrested on Thursday, March 23, two months after he allegedly shot Dontay Murray in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway near Russell Road, police said.

In January, Maestas bought prescription narcotics from an unnamed witness who sold for Murray, the report said. According to the report, the seller “noticed that some of the bills felt weird.”

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

When she confronted Maestas about the counterfeit money, he pointed a gun at her and told her “it’s not worth it,” the report stated.

Several days later on Sunday, Jan. 22, the seller called Murray and told him that she saw Maestas at a gas station and she was going to confront him over the money again, she told police. Murray then met her and Maestas.

A witness told police that Murray approached Maestas and confronted him, saying “you’re the [expletive] giving me fake money,” the report said.

The report stated Murray pulled a gun out of his jacket pocket. He then directed Maestas to follow him, putting his gun back into his jacket. According to the police, when Murray walked in front of Maestas, Maestas pulled out his gun and shot Murray twice in the back.

Maestas then ran across Boulder Highway where a witness who followed him saw him throw his gun over a wall at an apartment complex, the report stated.

Murray was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Maestas faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the report, the gun owned by Murray was removed from the scene by witnesses before police arrived.