Man arrested in Jan. 10 shooting death in North Las Vegas

Rico Lagasca (North Las Vegas Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have made an arrest in a Jan. 10 shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

Rico Lagasca, 31, was taken into custody without incident, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

He faces an open murder with a deadly weapon charge, as well as other felony charges:

  • Attempt murder with deadly weapon
  • Battery with use of deadly weapon
  • Kidnapping 2nd degree with deadly weapon
  • Assault with deadly weapon (Three counts)
  • Carry concealed weapon without a permit

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Both victims were transported to University Medical Center, but the woman died. A condition update on the man was not provided.

