Man arrested in Jan. 10 shooting death in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have made an arrest in a Jan. 10 shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.
Rico Lagasca, 31, was taken into custody without incident, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
He faces an open murder with a deadly weapon charge, as well as other felony charges:
- Attempt murder with deadly weapon
- Battery with use of deadly weapon
- Kidnapping 2nd degree with deadly weapon
- Assault with deadly weapon (Three counts)
- Carry concealed weapon without a permit
The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue.
Both victims were transported to University Medical Center, but the woman died. A condition update on the man was not provided.