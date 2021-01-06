Man arrested in grandmother’s death after body found in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old man is under arrest in the death of his grandmother, who was found Tuesday in the desert by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Matthew Ayala as a suspect in the woman’s death. Ayala was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

LVMPD Missing Persons detectives had been investigating the woman’s disappearance after family member reported they had not been able to contact her since New Year’s Eve.

Homicide detectives took over when an investigation indicated foul play.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death were not released. Metro said that information will be released by Nye County when it is available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.