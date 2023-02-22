LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man in Pahrump is accused of killing one man and attempting to kill another Tuesday night in a shooting.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Jacob Hoody, 26, began firing several shots inside a home on E. Basin Avenue near Panorama Road killing a 69-year-old man and injuring a 41-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 7:30 p.m. about several gunshots coming from the residence and when deputies arrived they found the injured victim attempting to flee from the scene and later discover the deceased victim inside, a news release stated.

Hoody was arrested outside the home and is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000 #5 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.