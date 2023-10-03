LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a man in September after an argument.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27 at around 1 a.m., the LVMPD were called to the 300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Stewart Avenue after reports of a shooting, a release said.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name after the family is notified.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was involved in an argument with two men before he was shot. Both suspects had left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.

The homicide investigation resulted in the complete closure of Las Vegas Boulevard from Stewart Avenue to U.S. 95 for a few hours.

LVMPD Homicide detectives were able to identify Lawrence White, 38, as a suspect in the case. On Oct. 2, White was taken into custody by Denver Law Enforcement in Colorado.

He was booked into a Denver area jail for one count of open murder and is waiting extradition to Las Vegas.

A booking photo for White was not immediately available.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.