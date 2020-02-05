Man arrested in March 2019 death of Faiss middle schooler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest was made nearly a year after a 12-year-old was killed walking from school. Angel Lopez was taken into custody Jan. 30 in connection to the death of Jonny Smith.

Police said Lopez was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. In a declaration of warrant, they noted Lopez was in an area with a large community park, Faiss Middle School and several juvenile pedestrians and vehicles.

The crash happened in March 2019 near Fort Apache and Maule.

Smith was not in a crosswalk. According to the warrant declaration, the left front of Lopez’s Chevrolet HHR struck Smith and another juvenile pedestrian, throwing him 130 feet. The other juvenile was thrown to the ground and sustained minor injuries.

Just last month, county leaders put in a new traffic light to help students at Faiss Middle cross safely.

Lopez is charged with reckless driving resulting in death. He posted a $20,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.