Man arrested in deadly stabbing at Rio Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in early December.
Nicholas Dove was arrested last Friday and booked at Clark County Detention Center for the stabbing and murder of 38-year-old Carlos Polanco Garcia.
Detectives in the investigation believe Dove knew Polanco Garcia and that the two men were involved in a drug-related fight that ultimately led to the fatal stabbing.
Shortly after midnight on Dec. 3, police responded to a call at the 3700 block of Flamingo and found Polanco Garcia in a room with stab wounds and was taken to UMC, where he was pronounced dead.
Dove has been booked for open murder with a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Police ask if anyone has information about this incident to contact LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.