LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive near Stewart Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim was inside his car with two other people.

That is when an unidentified vehicle with multiple people inside “approached and shot multiple rounds” toward the victim hitting him.

The suspects are accused of leaving the scene of the shooting in their vehicle before officers could arrive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the arrest, Zarate was already being held at the Clark County Detention Center for a prior shooting that occurred in North Las Vegas.

He is now facing several charges including discharging a gun within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area, assault, open murder, and attempted murder.

Zarate has a scheduled court date set for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8 a.m.