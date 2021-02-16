Man arrested in connection with Jan. 15 fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Jan. 15 fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.

Police say Gemonte Kirkland, 20, was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened last month in the area of Washburn Road and Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to a call about a car that drove into a house the morning of Jan. 15. They discovered a man and a woman in the vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to UMC, where the man later died on Jan. 17. The woman, who police also believe was 18, was reportedly stable.

Kirkland was subsequently arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center, police stated on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Recently, 20-year-old Gemonte Kirkland was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened on January 15, 2021, in the area of Washburn & Goldfield in NLV. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the CCDC. pic.twitter.com/Oja0k5vrBV — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 16, 2021

Kirkland faces an open murder charge, as well as attempted murder.