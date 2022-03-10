LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police have arrested 21-year-old Jose Marmolejo in connection with a deadly collision in which 13-year-old Rex Patchett was killed.

Marmolejo is being charged with reckless driving resulting in death.

On Mar. 7 at approximately 5:18 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive following a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Marmolejo is accused of driving a 2006 Ford Mustang eastbound on Paradise Hills Drive at a high rate of speed before he losing control, striking the right-side curb at the corner of the intersection, and continuing onto the eastbound sidewalk, hitting Patchett.

The teen boy succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Marmolejo was booked into the Henderson Detention Center Thursday.