Man arrested in connection with backyard murder from Jan. 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man they say is connected to a murder that happened in a backyard earlier this year.

Metro detectives identified 42-year-old Anthony Nash as a suspect in the case. According to police, on Jan. 25, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Metro officers were called to the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive after a dead man was found in the backyard.

On Thursday, April 2, Nash was taken into custody; he’s charged with open murder with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.