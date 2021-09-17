Man arrested in 3-vehicle crash that killed 15-year-old boy held on $100,000 bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 52-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Sunrise Manor is being held on $100,000 bail.

If Derek Herman makes bail he will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring with drug and alcohol monitoring. His next court day is Sept. 21.

Herman, the driver of a box truck involved in the crash, was charged Thursday with DUI and one count of failing to obey a red traffic light. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m at the intersection of E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road, between Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Police say that three vehicles were involved — two cars and one box truck. A 15-year-old boy, who was the front passenger in a Toyota Camry, died at the scene.