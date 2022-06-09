LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of making threats to blow up a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Wednesday, June 8, just before 9 p.m.
Police were called to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino after a man was seen by hotel security, leaving a restaurant without paying.
They say the man was later identified as James Rummel, 61, by hotel security after they say they recognized him from a call the day before.
During the incident, Rummel was accused of telling a hostess that “he owed the building” and that “he would blow it up.”
Rummel was identified by video surveillance and mugshots, according to the arrest report.
As he was taken into custody by a security guard, Rummel stated he was “going to blow up the building.”
The security guard then said Rummel threatened to kill him if he took him to a hospital, or to the Clark County Detention Center.
Rummel was taken to CCDC where he was booked on charges of Making Threats/False Information Re Act Of Terrorism/WMD.
He is expected in court on Tuesday, June 14.