LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of making threats to blow up a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Wednesday, June 8, just before 9 p.m.

Police were called to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino after a man was seen by hotel security, leaving a restaurant without paying.

They say the man was later identified as James Rummel, 61, by hotel security after they say they recognized him from a call the day before.

During the incident, Rummel was accused of telling a hostess that “he owed the building” and that “he would blow it up.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Rummel was identified by video surveillance and mugshots, according to the arrest report.

As he was taken into custody by a security guard, Rummel stated he was “going to blow up the building.”

The security guard then said Rummel threatened to kill him if he took him to a hospital, or to the Clark County Detention Center.

Rummel was taken to CCDC where he was booked on charges of Making Threats/False Information Re Act Of Terrorism/WMD.

He is expected in court on Tuesday, June 14.