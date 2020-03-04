Man arrested for sexual crimes against child; Metro seeking other victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man for allegedly committing sexual assault and numerous other charges against a child, and they’re looking to see if there are more victims.

On Tuesday, Jose Martinez-Miranda on the following charges:

Kidnapping of a minor

Sex Assault against a Child

other sexual-related offenses

According to police, during the time the crimes took place, Martinez-Miranda lived in the 5200 block of Jeff Drive and the 1500 block of Johnny Loftus Court. Police said he interacted with juveniles who lived in the area.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Martinez-Miranda or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828- 3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.