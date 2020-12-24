Man arrested for sexual assault and robbery; detectives want other victims to come forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for possible victims of a 23-year-old man who was arrested for sexual assault and robbery.

Darrell Wallace was arrested on Dec. 18 in connection to a case that occurred in a hotel room located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Blvd. During the investigation, detectives learned that Wallace was also the suspect involved in a robbery that took place on Dec. 10, 2020, at the same property.

Wallace was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of sexual assault and one count of robbery. Due to this, Metro patrol detectives also rebooked Wallace for one count of robbery.

Detectives in both cases believe there may be additional victims of Wallace who have not come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim of Wallace or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com