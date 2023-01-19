LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic violence charge, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per domestic violence, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The victim was his father, 68-year-old Lester Caril.

Deputies said on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in Golden Valley, between Bullhead City and Kingman, for a rollover crash involving Caril-Hill who ended up being arrested for DUI.

The following day, Sunday, Jan. 15, deputies learned of Lester Caril’s body being discovered along Highway 68. Deputies said video evidence of the incident from a nearby business showed a vehicle stopping at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man getting out of the vehicle and walking away, and then the vehicle driving toward the man and hitting him before driving off. The vehicle belonged to Lester Caril.

When deputies questioned Caril-Hill about his father, they said he admitted the two got into a fight in the vehicle and when his father got out, he hit him and drove off and then had the rollover crash.

The case is still under investigation.