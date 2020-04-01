Man arrested for punching grocery store clerk, Metro says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested at a grocery story by Metro Police Tuesday. According to police, around 3:18 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a customer hitting a grocery store employee in the 7100 block of West Craig Road.
Metro said the suspect was attempting to purchase alcohol, but the clerk refused to sell him any due to his impairment. Police said that is when the suspect became upset and punched the employee.
A customer intervened and received minor injuries during the scuffle.
Police arrived and arrested the suspect. No word on the charges.