LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing eight felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person after he allegedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

According to the arrest report, David Berg, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19 after officers in a Metro police helicopter reported a man in a tank top standing in a home’s driveway near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard and pointing a laser at them as they were investigating a possible shooting on the east side of the valley.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. and one of the officers in the helicopter radioed the man’s location to a patrol unit.

Officers found Berg in the driveway holding a young child and found a handgun with a laser attached nearby.

When questioned by officers, the report said Berg admitted he knew there were two officers in the helicopter and that it was a police helicopter. He also admitted he pointed the gun at the helicopter “4 – 5 times,” but said it wasn’t loaded.

Police said there was no ammunition in the chamber but there were 13 rounds in the magazine.

Berg was arrested for eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said Berg’s actions distracted the officers.

“The air unit was investigating a possible shooting when they got distracted due to David pointing the handgun and laser at the air unit,” the report said.

The gun and laser were impounded.

The FAA considers lasers to be a safety risk because they can temporarily blind or distract a pilot. Aiming a laser at an aircraft violates federal law.

In 2021, the FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents which were up from 6,852 in 2020.