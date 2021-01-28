Man arrested for kidnapping after car stolen while teen girl slept inside

SPARKS — A 27-year-old Sparks man has been arrested on kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a car that a teenage girl was sleeping in.

Jaime Lopez-Zecena was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail on Wednesday on charges of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, lewdness with a minor and grand theft auto.

Sparks police say they responded to a call at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday at a Denny’s restaurant in Sparks where the 17-year-old girls said she had been kidnapped.

She said she’d been sleeping in the car when a friend went inside to pick up food.