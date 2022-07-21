NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a man for driving 106 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Friday, July 15.

Police say Jeffery Hair, 36, was driving a red Chevy Camaro and was pulled over twice that night and ticketed twice.

Hair was first pulled over at 8:22 p.m. on Lake Mead near McDaniel going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police wrote him a reckless driving ticket on this stop.

  • (NLVPD)
  • (NLVPD)

Then, according to police, less than two minutes later he was stopped again just west of Civic Center and Lake Mead Blvd. at 5th and Brooks for driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

(Google maps, NLVPD)

This time police arrested Hair for reckless driving and towed his Camaro. Police also say he was stopped and arrested for speeding during a joining forces speeding crackdown in the area.