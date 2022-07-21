NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a man for driving 106 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Friday, July 15.

Police say Jeffery Hair, 36, was driving a red Chevy Camaro and was pulled over twice that night and ticketed twice.

Hair was first pulled over at 8:22 p.m. on Lake Mead near McDaniel going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police wrote him a reckless driving ticket on this stop.

Then, according to police, less than two minutes later he was stopped again just west of Civic Center and Lake Mead Blvd. at 5th and Brooks for driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

(Google maps, NLVPD)

This time police arrested Hair for reckless driving and towed his Camaro. Police also say he was stopped and arrested for speeding during a joining forces speeding crackdown in the area.