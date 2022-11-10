LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash.

Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded to the intersection of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive after receiving reports of a crash where gunshots were also heard.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect had already fled by the time first responders arrived.

Detectives found that a Ford Fusion, driven by the victim, was rear-ended by a dark-colored Nissan, driven by White. After the cars pulled to the side of the road to exchange information, the driver of the Nissan “became irate, acted as if a physical confrontation was imminent,” and pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police.

White then got back into the vehicle and drove away, police said. At the time, witnesses could not give detectives a suspect description.

The victim later died of his injuries on Jan. 15.

White was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held Thursday.