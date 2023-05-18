LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police took a man into custody on Wednesday, May 17, as the third suspect in a deadly shooting that happened months earlier.

David Rodriguez-Kepple, 28, is facing charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and four counts of possessing drugs with intent to sell them, according to court records.

Shooting investigation at an apartment complex along Los Feliz Street on Feb. 10, 2023. (KLAS)

Carlos Vargas Martinez, 46, was shot multiple times while in a garage on Feb. 10 in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street near Lake Mead Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

A few weeks later, two juveniles were arrested in connection with the northeast valley shooting.

Rodriguez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.