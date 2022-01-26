Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash lied to police, attempted to hide SUV, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surveillance video, broken vehicle parts, and a concerned citizen helped police unravel a deadly hit-and-run case.

Michael Gerald Hughes is now facing charges including failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to give information, and destroying or concealing evidence.

He’s accused in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 3, 2021, on Sahara Avenue and Santa Rita Drive, east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Police say Leeland Rayburn, who was walking in and out of traffic and possibly exposing himself to passing vehicles, was struck by Rayburn’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. Rayburn, who wasn’t in a crosswalk, suffered critical injuries and died on Jan. 12.

Witnesses’ statements, as well as part numbers on broken vehicle parts at the crash scene, helped police identify the vehicle as a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police put out a plea to the public for information in the case and did hear from a concerned citizen who identified Hughes as the driver of the vehicle in the hit-and-run crash, the arrest report said.

According to the report, surveillance video from nearby businesses put Hughes and the vehicle near the scene at the time of the crash.

Police were also able to locate a woman who was a passenger in the SUV at the time of the crash. She said she was awakened by a big bump and noticed the windshield was shattered. When she asked Hughes what happened? She said, “he’s got this and to shut up.”

According to the police report, when investigators contacted Hughes he lied and said he hadn’t been involved in any crash but the damage on the SUV matched the missing parts found at the scene. The report said Hughes parked the SUV at a friend’s home making it more difficult to locate.