LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 23-year-old Matthew Nicholas Brown was arrested Monday for child abuse and sexual conduct with his girlfriend’s child, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, deputies responded to Kingman Regional Medical Center at around 9:20 p.m. Monday following reports of a one-year-old with suspicious injuries that were consistent with both severe physical and sexual abuse.

The child was in Brown’s care when the injuries were sustained, police said.

Brown is not the child’s biological father.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked for the following felony charges:

Aggravated assault by domestic violence

Child abuse by domestic violence

Sexual conduct with a minor by domestic violence

Police are continuing to investigate.