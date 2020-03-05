Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is now in custody following an attempted kidnapping at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino last month. According to the arrest report, Leeland Rayburn Jr. was taken into custody following the incident on the evening of February 17.

Metro police say they originally got a call of an attempted kidnapping at Planet Hollywood around 7:30 p.m. A woman was in Planet Hollywood with her 10-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son. Rayburn Jr. allegedly approached the family and “said something under his breath” to the 10-year-old daughter.

The daughter then retreated to her mother’s side, but Rayburn Jr. allegedly moved behind her and placed his hand on her shoulder. According to the mother, Rayburn Jr. then tried to lead the child away from her, but the mother then pushed Rayburn Jr., breaking the grip he had on her daughter.

The mother said Rayburn Jr. then went toward another family with infants in strollers. A commotion ensued, which ended with Planet Hollywood security stepping in. Rayburn Jr. allegedly touched one of the strollers in that incident.

Metro arrived on the scene shortly after, arresting Rayburn Jr. without incident. He is now facing a charge of attempted kidnapping.