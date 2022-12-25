LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested Apolonio Aniceto, 85, of Pahrump in connection to the dumping, and subsequent death of a dag and the local garbage dump.

Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day.

A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. (NCSO/KLAS)

Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse. The Sheriff’s Office now says a second dog that was rushed to the emergency room had to be euthanized due to anti-freeze poisoning.

The Sheriff’s Office said that tips from the public led to Aniceto’s capture.