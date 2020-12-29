Man arrested for allegedly robbing, shooting, killing man on Dec. 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man suspected of killing another man inside a business following a drug-related robbery was arrested last week. Metro said police took Aaron Ingram into custody last week.

According to Metro Police, Jemonte Smith was found dead by a person visiting the store where he worked. It happened on Dec. 13 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road.

According to the arrest report, the business was a clothing store, recording studio, and an illegal marijuana dispensary.

On the day of the shooting, a customer came to the business to buy marijuana and noticed that there weren’t any employees in the business. When they looked around, they found Smith in a back room with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. He was also bleeding from his face, and there was a pool of blood, the report said.

Two witnesses saw Smith was dead, so they went back to their home and called 911. Metro said a witness told them Smith always had the marijuana on display to sell in the back of the store. However, when officers investigated his death, all of the marijuana was missing.

Detectives said the suspect, Aaron Ingram, was captured with Smith on the store’s security cameras. After Smith sold Ingram marijuana, it appears he did a u-turn and came back around to the back alley, the report said. He entered the store that way and allegedly shot Smith.

Ingram was taken into custody on Dec. 22 when a detective noticed his 1994 green Mustang convertible in an apartment complex. A search warrant also recovered a gun and white packages used to hold the marijuana that is sold.

Due to the fact that his vehicle was seen on surveillance video, and officers and Ingram’s girlfriend identified him as the person who was seen on camera allegedly shooting Smith, Ingram was charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery with use of a Deadly Weapon.