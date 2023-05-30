LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing an open murder charge for allegedly killing his former wife on Sunday in a room on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a call about a suicidal man was received around 1:33 p.m. on May 28. When police officers responded, they found the man inside a room suffering self-inflicted wounds, and an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was identified as 42-year-old Fernando Gomez and that he killed his ex-wife and injured himself before calling police.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue but the police news release doesn’t give any further details.

The identification and cause of death for the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.