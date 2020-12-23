Man arrested for allegedly breaking into numerous homes in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man suspected in a series of home burglaries in Henderson. According to Henderson Police, 42-year-old Ace Hart was taken into custody on Dec. 12.

Police say he is the suspect in a lengthy burglary investigation into a series of residential burglaries of similar nature in several communities throughout the City of Henderson. The crime spree began in November.

Detectives say their investigation revealed that the suspect gained entry into the targeted homes by prying open doors, breaking glass doors, or finding an unsecured door or window. According to police, no one was hurt during the break-ins.

Hart was subsequently booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

1 Count of Arson 1st Degree

2 Counts of Attempt Home Invasion

2 Counts of Attempt Residential Burglary

1 Count of Burglary of a Structure

1 Count of Possession of Burglary Tools

1 Count of Convicted Person Failing to Register

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.