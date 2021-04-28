Man arrested for alleged sex crimes with child under 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody for sex crimes he allegedly committed on a child.

Ricardo Beltran-Benitez was arrested Tuesday afternoon on warrants out of Clark County. Police arrested him after conducting surveillance at an undisclosed home in the valley.

The warrants are from an incident that allegedly happened early in the morning of September 1, 2020. Police did not release any more details about the incident, but warrants are for “crimes of lewdness by person over 18 years old, against a child less than 14 years old.”

The warrants were issued on April 12, 2021 by the Clark County Justice Courts.

Benitez-Beltran was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.