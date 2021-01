LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) questioned energy secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm on several topics important to Nevadans during a committee hearing today in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from Cortez Masto's office.

Granholm, a former Michigan governor nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the Department of Energy, answered questions about Yucca Mountain, plutonium storage and the DOE's plan to combat the climate crisis.