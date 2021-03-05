Man arrested following homicide on tribal land

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — One man is in custody following a homicide investigation in Laughlin.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Public Safety — Investigation Division say a suspected homicide occurred in the Desert Springs Senior Housing Community on Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Land.

Tribal police officers originally responded to the scene for reports of an altercation. There, they found a victim dead within the home.

Tribal officers then found and arrested 20-year-old Ethan Bright. Bright has been charged with “open murder with enhanced deadly weapon.”

Bright was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is being held without bail.

The investigation is still ongoing.