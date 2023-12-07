LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was arrested and faces several charges including open murder with a deadly weapon following a homicide investigation, according to police.

Amari Warren, 20, was arrested on Dec. 5, after a vehicle involved in an October shooting was located.

The shooting took place shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 20, in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue near North Rainbow Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive.

Over the past few months, police had been searching for a dark-colored four-door sedan with front-end damage following the shooting.

Warren was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and faces several charges which are listed below.