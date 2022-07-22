MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Deputies in Mohave County, Arizona have arrested a man accused of an attempted homicide that included a large forklift.

On Thursday morning deputies were in contact with Erwin Colato, 36 of California City, CA. Deputies said Colato appeared distressed and told them he might have done something wrong. Colato went on to say he had lowered a forklift boom onto a man and wasn’t sure if he was alive.

The machinery Colato was using was a large telescopic handler forklift.

Erwin Colato booking photograph. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies rushed to the location Colato described and found a man pinned under the forklift, still alive.

The victim was taken to a Mahove County hospital before being flown to Las Vegas for treatment where he was in critical but stable condition.

Deputies questioned Colato further and he indicated he had assaulted the victim in a travel trailer in the home’s garage, dragged him onto the garage floor, and then lowered the forklift onto the victim with the intent to kill him.

The forklift weighs approximately 32,000 pounds.

Colato was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for one count of felony Attempted Homicide.