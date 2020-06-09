Man arrested, charge in stabbing death after Sunday attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is charged with murder with a deadly weapon after a Sunday argument that left a woman dead of multiple stab wounds.

Alfredo Zuniga-Escobar, 46, was arrested after Las Vegas police responded to a report of a woman bleeding at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Eastern Avenue.

Police found the victim, who died after she was transported to the Sunrise Hospital trauma unit.

Zuniga-Escobar was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police say anyone with information on this incident should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.