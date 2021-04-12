Man arrested, booked on open murder charge in woman’s shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the April 9 shooting death of a woman. Police say 30-year-old Kevin Osborne been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.

UMC contacted Metro on April 9 around 6 a.m. to report a woman was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers responded, they were told she was pronounced deceased.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s ID, as well as cause and manner of death, at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, please call Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.