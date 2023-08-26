LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport after TSA officials say they found cocaine in his luggage, according to police documents.

On Aug. 20, TSA at Harry Reid International Airport found six plastic-wrapped packages hidden within clothes in the luggage belonging to Mark Washington, a man in his late 20s, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The report stated Mark Washington was on an airplane bound for Cleveland just after 11:00 p.m. when an LVMPD officer arrested him and escorted him to an LVMPD substation.

According to the report, Washington said he was unaware of any illegal items inside the suitcase and that his friend packed his bag for him.

After police conducted a field narcotics test, they said they confirmed the substance was approximately 15.6 pounds of cocaine.

The report said that because Washington possessed over 1,000 grams of cocaine, he was arrested and charged with trafficking as well as an additional charge of transporting a controlled substance.

Washington was booked into to the Clark County Detention Center. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 28 at 9:00 a.m.