Man arrested after urinating inside McCarran, threatening Metro officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested Wednesday at McCarran International Airport after he was seen urinating inside the airport, and then threatening officers when they asked for his ID, according to an arrest report.

Ricky Javon Grier, 26, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and charged with violating FTC rules / public conduct, a misdemeanor. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he awaits a hearing today.

Officers also found a Minnesota warrant for Grier on a trespassing charge.

The arrest report says Grier was “highly agitated and was threatening passengers,” and an airport employee directed police to his location. They told police he was seen urinating by Door 24 inside the Ticketing area inside McCarran.

As officers approached him, they smelled alcohol noted slurred speech. When they asked for his ID, he refused, clenched his fists and tried to quickly stand up, the report says.

Police handcuffed him, and Grier became abusive. He then said, “I’m fittin’ to kill ya,” according to the arrest report.

The arrest report lists an address for Grier at an apartment complex a few blocks north of the airport on Maryland Parkway.