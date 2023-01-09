LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating an assault that occurred Monday after a man threatened a person with a knife.

According to Henderson police, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Conestoga Way near Nevada State Drive.

According to police, the suspect threatened the victim with a knife, left the scene, and then returned to his residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect who initially refused to exit his residence. However, he eventually was taken into custody without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.