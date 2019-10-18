Man arrested after stealing government vehicle at Lake Mead, Rangers chase him down

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On Thursday, Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area responded to the report of a stolen vehicle. Just before 10 am, a park employee says a man got into a government vehicle near Meadview, Arizona and drove off with it.

The man drove drove to U.S. Highway 93 and turned on Temple Bar Access Road. By the time he turned around and came back, law enforcement successfully deployed spike strips that he would run over.

He continued back to U.S. 93, this time driving against traffic in the southbound lane. Just before noon, the vehicle ran off the road and he tried to get away on foot. He was later taken into custody.

The suspect is a 32-year-old man from Ohio. We do not yet know the identity.