LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect arrested after a barricade in the southwest valley is accused of shooting his neighbor in the back of the head and trying to kill him.

Tyrone Blanks was taken into custody Monday afternoon following an hours-long barricade at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive. According to police, Blanks shot his neighbor in the back of his head with an “AR-style” rifle as the victim walked up the stairs to his apartment.

At around 10 a.m., the victim went outside to walk his dogs and ran into Blanks, who was walking out of his apartment and approached him with the weapon in his hands. Blanks then pointed the rifle at the victim and started to verbally threaten him, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the victim turned around and walked up the stairs when he heard a loud bang and realized he couldn’t hear anything.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma and was told that he had concrete or possible metal lodged inside of his head, but doctors did not remove it and discharged him, the report said.

Police executed a search warrant of Blanks’ apartment and said they found a black semi-automatic shotgun under a bed and found evidence around the staircase that was consistent with a spent round from a shotgun.

Blanks is facing several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery with a deadly weapon.