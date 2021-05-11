Man arrested after shooting in northeast valley apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Geist Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road.

The investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a prior conflict between two groups of people who live about a half-mile away from each other.

Both victims were shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. Police say they have been released.

The gunman was arrested.